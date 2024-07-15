Rehabilitation Project Planned For Tulsa's 'Center Of The Universe'

The City of Tulsa and the Downtown Tulsa Partnership announced a collaborative rehabilitation project for the Boston Avenue Bridge, otherwise known as the Center of the Universe.

-

The City of Tulsa and the Downtown Tulsa Partnership announced a collaborative rehabilitation project for the Boston Avenue Bridge, otherwise known as the Center of the Universe.

A meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday to discuss a $3.5 million project to keep people coming out to the Tulsa landmark for decades to come.

The Center of the Universe is an acoustic anomaly that causes unique echoes of sounds made near it. The landmark located on top of the bridge between First and Archer Street, over the BNSF railroad.

The bridge has been a popular destination for tourists and a gathering place for many who work and live downtown, however, due to wear and tear, a renovation plan was adopted for Improve Our Tulsa 2.

City of Tulsa engineer Elliott Stiles says crews will complete the bridge's structural rehabilitation, and Downtown Tulsa Partnership will revitalize and maintain the above-deck features, including shaded structures, a train watching space, seating, and more.

"All of the bridges citywide in Tulsa are on a two-year inspection cycle," Stiles said. "The results of those inspections guide us on which repairs we want to do on each bridge, so that we can most efficiently spend those funds that’s we’ve been entrusted with for the maintenance of our infrastructure."

Stiles said the project could start as early as next month and be finished by spring of next year.

The public meeting on Monday begins at 6 p.m. in the Central Library Aaronson Auditorium.