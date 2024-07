News On 6 has now been covering news for 75 years and we have invited thousands of guests on air. In 1999 the late Richard Simmons sat down for an interview with LeAnne Taylor on Six In The Morning.

By: News On 6

The fitness celebrity passed away Sunday from natural causes. Simmons was known for his positivity, dazzling workouts and impact in the fitness world.