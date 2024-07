A Mayes County man is headed to federal prison for 20 years for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer.

By: News On 6

Harvey Murphy pled guilty to second-degree murder in 2023 for killing Kimmy Stipes in 2019.

Murphy's lawyers said he was addicted to meth at the time and has mental health issues.

