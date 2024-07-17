Food On The Move Hosts Food, Resource Festival At Chamberlain Park

Volunteers with Food on the Move distributed 90 pounds of tomatoes Tuesday night.

By: News On 6

It was part of a community food and resource festival at Chamberlain Park.

There were 15 fresh produce items for people, which came with a recipe card.

"We're here because we want them to be served. and anyone and everyone is welcome at these festivals," said Rusty Rowe, Food on the Move program director.

Food on the Move said there is another event on Thursday at Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.