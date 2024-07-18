Flo's Burger Diner In Tulsa Reopens

Flo's Burger Diner is back open after unpaid bills forced them to temporarily shut down.

By: News On 6

-

Flo's Burger Diner is back open after unpaid bills forced them to temporarily shut down.

Brandy Adkins owns the diner and said the tax commission came in on Monday and made them close because they were behind on payments.

She said small businesses around Green Country are struggling with high food prices.

"It's really embarrassing when you work so hard for something every day, in and out. it hurts your pride a little bit and humbles you, and I'm already a humble person, but it gets hard," Adkins said.

She said the tax commission worked with her to set up a payment plan so they could remain open.

Flo's is running drive-thru specials and is open for catering.