Oklahoma-Filmed Reservation Dogs Receives 4 Emmy Nominations

The final season of the critically acclaimed 'Reservation Dogs' is nominated for four Emmys.

By: News On 6

The final season of the critically acclaimed 'Reservation Dogs' is nominated for four Emmys.

The show is filmed in Oklahoma and follows a group of Native teenagers living in the Muscogee Nation.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for star D'Pharoh Woon-A-Tai, outstanding cinematography and outstanding editing.

Last year it was also nominated for sound editing.

The Emmys are Sunday, Sept. 15th.