Oklahoma-Filmed Reservation Dogs Receives 4 Emmy Nominations

Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 10:12 pm
The final season of the critically acclaimed 'Reservation Dogs' is nominated for four Emmys.
The show is filmed in Oklahoma and follows a group of Native teenagers living in the Muscogee Nation.
The show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for star D'Pharoh Woon-A-Tai, outstanding cinematography and outstanding editing.
Last year it was also nominated for sound editing.
The Emmys are Sunday, Sept. 15th.
