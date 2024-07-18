Oklahoma-Filmed Reservation Dogs Receives 4 Emmy Nominations

The final season of the critically acclaimed 'Reservation Dogs' is nominated for four Emmys.

Wednesday, July 17th 2024, 10:12 pm

By: News On 6


The show is filmed in Oklahoma and follows a group of Native teenagers living in the Muscogee Nation.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for star D'Pharoh Woon-A-Tai, outstanding cinematography and outstanding editing.

Last year it was also nominated for sound editing.

The Emmys are Sunday, Sept. 15th.

