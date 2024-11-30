Tulsa Recycling Center Holds Grease Collection Event Saturday

The City of Tulsa is reminding residents to dispose of grease and cooking oils in the trash, not down the drain, this holiday season. The recycling center held a grease collecting event on Saturday to dispose of leftover oils from Thanksgiving.

By: News On 6

-

The City of Tulsa is reminding citizens never to put any grease down the drain.

Grease should be placed into the trash.

After all that cooking, you might have leftover grease or cooking oil.

Residents can drop it off at a grease collection event on Saturday at the recycling center near 61st and Yale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city says fats and oils from cooking are one of the major causes of pipeline and sewer blockages.