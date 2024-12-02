Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In Pittsburg County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver died early Sunday morning after their truck overturned and caught fire in Pittsburg County.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in Longtown at the intersection of Highway 9 and County Line Road, according to OHP.

Troopers said the truck was heading west when the driver crossed the center line, veered off the road, and hit a culvert. The impact caused the truck to overturn and catch fire.

According to the crash report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
