Santa And The Grinch Bring Holiday Cheer To Art In The Park

Arts Alliance Tulsa's Art in the Park event at Guthrie Green on Saturday offers free family fun with arts and crafts, giveaways, and appearances by Santa and the Grinch. The Grinch stopped by the Coca-Cola Porch to share more about the event.

Arts Alliance Tulsa is hosting its annual Art in the Park event at Guthrie Green, offering free family-friendly fun on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch, who’s once again making the trek down from Mount Crumpit for the occasion.

The event features arts and crafts, giveaways, and live entertainment. Families can sample creative activities while learning about local arts and social service organizations.

Arts Alliance Tulsa said the organization supports over 40 local arts groups through grants and supplemental funding, making events such as Art in the Park possible.

Art in the Park is open to all, with no registration required.

For more information, visit ArtTulsa.org/Holiday-Art-In-The-Park.