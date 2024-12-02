Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Following Argument

A Tulsa man was arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly running over and killing another man following an argument.

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police have arrested a man they say ran over another man following an argument near 500 N. Norwood Ave early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an injury collision around 4:10 a.m. and found 49-year-old Shane Thompson with severe injuries. T

Thompson was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say Thompson and the suspect, Ricky Juarez, were arguing before Juarez got into his car and ran over Thompson.

Juarez was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held on an FBI hold.
