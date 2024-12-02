Glacier Chocolate Unveils Festive Holiday Treats This Season

Glacier Chocolate in Tulsa offers festive chocolates, customized gift sets, and two new hot chocolate flavors. Today on the Coca-Cola Porch Alyssa Miller shows us how you can find these holiday treats this holiday season!

By: News On 6

-

From floor to ceiling, Glacier Chocolate at Utica Square is decked out for the holiday season.

“It took us about three days to get it all up, but it just turns the shop into a magical little Christmas cottage,” said co-owner and CEO Katie Hutto.

The chocolate shop boasts about 35 flavors in its signature collection and a dozen seasonal chocolates.

“Everything is made right here in Tulsa,” Hutto said. “We have almost 30 employees, so when you purchase here, you’re really supporting local people, and it means a lot to us.”

Glacier Chocolate encourages customization with build-your-own boxes of six, 12, or 24 truffles, as well as seasonal advent calendars featuring 25 truffles. The shelves are stocked with edible gifts.

“Everybody loves our peanut butter cups and turtles, so we decided to turn those into gift sets,” Hutto said. “We have a two-piece peanut butter cup and a four-piece turtle box, and you can mix and match to add those to any of our traditional truffle boxes.”

Hutto noted that chocolates make great gifts because they’re universally loved.

“Chocolate is just universal—it seems like everybody loves it, and people connect it with lots of fun memories,” she said.

This season, Glacier Chocolate is introducing two new hot chocolate flavors: Sugar Plum Fairy and Peppermint.

“Sugar Plum Fairy is topped with cotton candy, sprinkles, and a beautiful little candy cane,” Hutto said. “The Peppermint Hot Chocolate has a roasted marshmallow on top, a bit of whipped cream, and peppermint sprinkles.”

The hot chocolate is available at Glacier Chocolate’s two Tulsa locations: 1902 Utica Square and 10051 S. Yale Ave., Suite 103. Shoppers can also find the gift sets and advent calendars online at glacierchocolate.com or during the Nutcracker Festival at the SageNet Center from Dec. 6-7.