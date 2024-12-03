Avian Flu Cases Confirmed In Adair County

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture confirmed a positive case of the avian flu in Adair County.

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6


ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. -

The department says the virus was detected in a commercial poultry flock.

Farmers can protect their chickens and poultry by preventing exposure to wild birds.

The state is working with the USDA to see if any infections have spread to other counties.

They said there is no threat to the food supply.
