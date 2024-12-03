Film Director Wendy Garrett Explores Life Through Storytelling

Tulsa-based filmmaker Wendy Garrett blends her background in live entertainment and storytelling to create compelling documentaries like "Eddie: The Cost of Greatness" and "The Accelerator", which highlight human resilience and innovation.

By: News On 6

Wendy Garrett, a Tulsa-based filmmaker, has built a diverse career spanning live entertainment, film production, and storytelling.

With a background in theater and dance, she transitioned to casting for television and film in New York City before moving into creative production for Walt Disney Imagineering in Los Angeles.

Garrett began her journey in filmmaking a decade ago after relocating to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She collaborated with local filmmakers to produce projects such as Eddie: The Cost of Greatness, a documentary on basketball coach Eddie Sutton, which was sold to ESPN and distributed by Lionsgate. She recently completed a documentary on Jo Rowan, founder of the dance program at Oklahoma City University, and published a short story while writing several screenplays.

Her latest project, The Accelerator, is a feature-length documentary chronicling the life of Dr. Robert Wilson. Known for his work on the Manhattan Project, Wilson later turned his focus to pioneering proton therapy for cancer treatment. The film took about a year to shoot and includes plans for private screenings at Fermilab, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Cornell University.

Garrett’s storytelling reflects her passion for exploring human resilience and innovation. While her current documentary projects remain in early development, she continues to write and produce from her Tulsa home.

For more on her work, visit eddiesuttonfilm.com and theacceleratorfilm.com.