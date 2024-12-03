Holiday Adventure Awaits At Post Oak Lodge With Festive Zip Lines

Post Oak Lodge's Holiday Zip Adventure offers festive zip-lining through thousands of Christmas lights, along with family-friendly activities like hayrides, crafts, and a holiday-themed adventure park.

-

A holiday tradition is lighting up Post Oak Lodge with festive activities designed to thrill adventurers and spread holiday cheer. The lodge’s fifth annual Holiday Zip Adventure combines the excitement of zip-lining with the magic of Christmas lights, offering unique experiences for families and visitors of all ages.

Guests can choose between the three-zip options for $55 or a single tandem zip line for $35. For those seeking even more fun, the Adventure Park is available for $25, with combination packages offering discounted rates.

Activities at the lodge go beyond zip-lining. Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate, hayrides, holiday crafts, and a walking path adorned with twinkling lights. The event also includes music and specialty glasses that transform Christmas lights into dazzling snowflake patterns.

Holiday Zip Adventure is open from Dec. 3-23 and again from Dec. 26-29, with activities running from 6-10 p.m. Age and weight restrictions apply, with options tailored to include participants as young as six years old.

The seasonal offering is designed to provide a family-friendly experience, bringing together festive decorations and high-flying thrills to create unforgettable holiday memories.