Delaware County Sheriff Announces His Immediate Resignation

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck announces he's immediately resigning from his position.

By: News On 6

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck announces he's immediately resigning from his position.

Sheriff Beck made the announcement on social media saying it's been an honor serving as the sheriff and says the department is in great shape financially.

Beck said there are not any pending lawsuits against the county involving the sheriff's office.

He said he'll be taking over another law enforcement position on the West Coast.

His resignation comes a few weeks after his wife Chasity died following her battle with Huntington's Disease