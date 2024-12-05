Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Leaves Man Injured

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the hip Thursday morning at the Urban Oaks Apartment complex.

By: News On 6

A shooting early Thursday morning left one man injured at the Urban Oaks Apartment complex near 51st and Lewis in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Officer Victor Clore reported that officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the male victim in the living room of the apartment with a gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim told officers that his ex-girlfriend shot him during a confrontation inside the apartment.

He also claimed that the shot was fired using his own gun, following a fight between the two.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently stable. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and while authorities are still piecing together the exact sequence of events, no names or suspect information has been released at this time.