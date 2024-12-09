Tips From An Expert To Keep Your Poinsettias Vibrant This Holiday Season

Horticulturist Brian Jervis shares helpful tips to care for and prolong the life of your poinsettia this holiday season.

Monday, December 9th 2024, 9:50 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It’s that time of year when poinsettias start popping up everywhere – decorating homes, offices, and holiday gatherings with their vibrant colors.

These iconic plants, often gifted as symbols of the season, bring a festive touch to any space. Whether you’re giving them to loved ones or adding one to your own décor, keeping them looking their best requires a little care.

Here’s how to help your poinsettias thrive and stay beautiful all season long.

Placement and Environment

  1. Provide Bright, Indirect Light: Place your poinsettia near a sunny window, but avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.
  2. Keep Away from Drafts: Avoid cold drafts from windows or doors and hot drafts from heaters or fireplaces.
  3. Maintain a Warm Temperature: Poinsettias thrive in temperatures between 65–75°F. Keep them away from temperatures below 50°F.

Watering

  1. Water Sparingly: Water only when the soil feels dry to the touch.
  2. Avoid Standing Water: Ensure the pot has drainage holes and empty any water that collects in the saucer.

Humidity

  1. Increase Humidity if Needed: If your home is very dry, place a tray of water near the plant or use a humidifier.

General Tips

  1. Handle with Care: The sap can irritate skin, so wash your hands after handling.
  2. Inspect for Pests: Check for common pests like whiteflies and treat promptly if necessary.
  3. Repot if Needed: If the plant outgrows its pot, repot in fresh soil after blooming ends.

With proper care, your poinsettia can thrive well beyond the holiday season!
