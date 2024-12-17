Muskogee Man Sentenced To Prison For Attempted Armed Robbery In 2020

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 4:06 am

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

A federal judge sentenced a Muskogee man to nearly nine years in prison for trying to rob someone at gunpoint in 2020.

Investigators said Jacob Staton walked up to the victim in a Muskogee store parking lot with a pistol in his hand and demanded money.

They said when the victim refused, Staton pistol whipped him in the face and then shot at the victim twice while running away. Those shots missed.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery over the summer.

