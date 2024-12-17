Keep Holiday Fun Safe: Pediatrician Shares Tips To Prevent Toy-Related Injuries

Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus offers expert advice on preventing toy-related injuries this holiday season, focusing on age-appropriate toys, choking hazards, and the dangers of button batteries.

Approximately 217,000 children are treated in emergency rooms annually for toy-related injuries. With Christmas coming up, you want to make sure your child doesn't end up in the hospital.

Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus answered some questions on ways to avoid the dangers.

Q: What are some ways to prevent those injuries?

A: You really have to make sure you're taking care of the age of the child. Look at the age of the child and make sure you're not buying a toy meant for older children for a younger one. Toys for older children often have small parts or parts that can fly off, which can be dangerous for little ones.

Q: What is the leading cause of injury for children under 3?

A: The leading cause of injury for children three and under is choking, often from small toys or parts of larger toys. Another cause is drowning, which can happen in as little as two inches of water, so it's important to keep things like toilets secure and monitor children closely around water.

Q: Are there other common safety concerns with toys or around the holidays?

A: Yes, flying parts from toys, sharp edges, and long cords are all potential hazards. Extension cords from Christmas lights are another concern, so it's essential to keep an eye on where they are placed and make sure they're safely out of the way.

Q: What about scooters? They seem to be a popular gift this time of year.

A: Scooters are great entry-level toys, but they do require supervision. Kids often go down driveways too fast, and they can't always handle the speed or control. It’s important to make sure they’re wearing a helmet and are supervised, especially around roads.

Q: What should parents do if an injury does happen, especially if they’re in an unfamiliar area?

A: If you’re in an unfamiliar place like a relative’s house, it’s important to know where the nearest emergency room is. During the holidays, some places may be closed, and finding medical care can be challenging, so having that information ahead of time can be helpful.

Q: What advice do you have for parents still shopping for toys this season?

A: When you’re buying toys, always consider the age of the child. Avoid toys with small parts, and read the labels carefully. Pay attention to choking hazards and cords or strings that could be dangerous. After you buy a toy, inspect it regularly while your child plays with it, and make sure the instructions are followed.

Q: Can you talk more about button batteries and why they’re so dangerous?

A: Button batteries are small and can be easy for kids to swallow. Unlike coins, which usually pass through the body, button batteries can corrode and cause serious damage to the intestines. If a child swallows one, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately because it could require a procedure to remove it.

Q: What happens if a button battery isn’t removed right away?

A: If a button battery isn't removed, it can corrode and cause significant internal damage. In some cases, we have to put the child to sleep and use a scope to retrieve the battery. It's not something you want to deal with, especially during the holidays.