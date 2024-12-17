Muskogee Police Release Bodycam Video Of Gunfire Exchange With Armed Man

Muskogee Police release body camera video of officers exchanging gunfire with a man during a domestic call.

-

Muskogee Police release body camera video of officers exchanging gunfire with a man during a domestic call.

Police say the suspect, Lee Woods Sr., refused to put away his gun, then pointed a gun at officers and fired shots.

Officers shot back and hit Woods, but didn’t kill him.

WHAT HAPPENED:

Police say on the evening of Dec. 11, a woman from Kansas called 911 saying her stepdad, Lee Woods Sr., was drunk and had a gun and she was worried Woods was going to kill her mom in Muskogee.

Officers went to Woods's house and knocked on the door, and officers saw Woods was armed with a gun, so officers moved back.

Police say Woods later walked out the side door of the house with a gun, pointed it at officers, and fired two shots. Officers returned fire and hit Woods in the face and hit his pistol. They say Woods went back into the house, then later surrendered to police.

One of the officers was hit in the leg during the gunfire and police believe it was either a bullet ricochet or a piece of shrapnel. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police say Woods pistol-whipped his wife in the head before officers got to the house.

STORY: Shooting Involving Muskogee Police Leaves Officer And Suspect Injured

BODY CAMERA VIDEO:

Police say the video shows Woods walking out of the house with a gun and refusing several commands from police to drop the weapon. Police say Woods fired shots at officers and officers shot back.

WHO IS LEE WOODS SR?

Police say Lee Woods Sr. has a long history of assault going back to the early 1990s.

They say he has previous convictions in California, Arkansas, and Kansas.

Woods is still in the hospital but is expected to survive. Police say once he is released, he will be arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and shooting with intent to kill.

OFFICERS INVOLVED:

Police say the three officers involved in the shooting are Sergeant Andrew Branan, Sergeant James Hamlin, and Officer Michael Cook. Cook is the officer who was injured.

All three officers are on paid administrative leave during the internal and criminal investigations.

Image Provided By: Muskogee Police

Image Provided By: Muskogee Police

Image Provided By: Muskogee Police