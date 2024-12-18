Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of failing to register as a sex offender after being released from prison. Records show that he has several previous convictions for these same charges.

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 9:49 pm

By: News On 6


A man convicted of failing to register as a sex offender six times has been arrested and accused of failing to register again.

WHO'S CHARGED:

52-year-old Kevin Hicks, according to Tulsa Police.

WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:

  1. He was convicted of sexual battery in Custer County in 2001 and required to register as a sex offender.

PREVIOUS FAILURE TO REGISTER CONVICTIONS:

  1. 11-21-05 Custer County
  2. 7-2-09 Beckham County
  3. 7-6-11 Beckham County
  4. 7-2-10 Oklahoma County
  5. 10-16-12 Kiowa County
  6. 11-10-22 Tulsa County
  7. He got out of prison in July of 2024 and hasn't registered anywhere, although he's required an address within three days of moving into a town.

The new charge is not a conviction.

