Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Failing To Register As Sex Offender
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of failing to register as a sex offender after being released from prison. Records show that he has several previous convictions for these same charges.
Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 9:49 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
A man convicted of failing to register as a sex offender six times has been arrested and accused of failing to register again.
WHO'S CHARGED:
52-year-old Kevin Hicks, according to Tulsa Police.
WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:
- He was convicted of sexual battery in Custer County in 2001 and required to register as a sex offender.
PREVIOUS FAILURE TO REGISTER CONVICTIONS:
- 11-21-05 Custer County
- 7-2-09 Beckham County
- 7-6-11 Beckham County
- 7-2-10 Oklahoma County
- 10-16-12 Kiowa County
- 11-10-22 Tulsa County
- He got out of prison in July of 2024 and hasn't registered anywhere, although he's required an address within three days of moving into a town.
The new charge is not a conviction.
