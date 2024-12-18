Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of failing to register as a sex offender after being released from prison. Records show that he has several previous convictions for these same charges.

A man convicted of failing to register as a sex offender six times has been arrested and accused of failing to register again.

WHO'S CHARGED:

52-year-old Kevin Hicks, according to Tulsa Police.

WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:

He was convicted of sexual battery in Custer County in 2001 and required to register as a sex offender.

PREVIOUS FAILURE TO REGISTER CONVICTIONS:

11-21-05 Custer County 7-2-09 Beckham County 7-6-11 Beckham County 7-2-10 Oklahoma County 10-16-12 Kiowa County 11-10-22 Tulsa County He got out of prison in July of 2024 and hasn't registered anywhere, although he's required an address within three days of moving into a town.

The new charge is not a conviction.

