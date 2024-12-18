Cherokee Nation Grant Funds Outdoor Lab At Memorial Middle School
Tulsa Public Schools partnered with the Cherokee Nation to enhance classroom resources, including a $20,000 grant for an outdoor environmental lab at Memorial Middle School to provide hands-on learning opportunities.
Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 6:37 am
By:
Jonathan Polasek
TULSA, Okla. -
At a recent Tulsa Public School board meeting, TPS entered into an agreement with the Cherokee Nation to accept a grant awarded to teachers for classroom resources and instructional materials.
This will support equitable access and enhance student outcomes at Memorial Middle School, Rogers High School, and Booker T. Washington High School.
The grant provides teachers with necessary classroom resources and materials, enabling innovative and effective teaching strategies.
Here is how the grant would impact Memorial Middle School.
- Grant from Cherokee Nation: Tulsa Public Schools received a grant from the Cherokee Nation to enhance resources and teaching materials for classrooms.
- Schools Benefiting: The grant will impact Will Rogers High School, Booker T. Washington High School, and Memorial Middle School.
- Grant Amount: Memorial Middle School received a $20,000 grant.
- Use of the Grant: The money will help fund an outdoor environmental and sustainable agricultural demonstration lab at Memorial Middle School.
- Goal of the Grant: The initiative aims to provide hands-on learning experiences and inspire students, especially those in middle school who may not have discovered their passions.
- Memorial Middle School Principal's Statement: Principal Megan Batrez emphasized that the grant would allow students to explore subjects beyond traditional classroom settings, helping them find what excites them about learning.
- Closing the Opportunity Gap: Abraham Kamara, a teacher at Memorial Middle School who played a key role in securing the grant, expressed the hope that the grant would help close the opportunity and achievement gaps between Memorial Middle School and other schools with more resources.
- Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Statement on the Grant: “Cherokee Nation’s Motor Vehicle Tag Compact continues to deliver critical investments in public education across northeast Oklahoma and specialized STEM initiatives within Tulsa Public Schools. Through Cherokee Nation license plate sales, we invest in education to inspire the next generation of leaders and strengthen local communities. These investments prepare our youth for competitive careers and underscore the value of tribal sovereignty and strong government-to-government partnerships."
