Cherokee Nation Grant Funds Outdoor Lab At Memorial Middle School

Tulsa Public Schools partnered with the Cherokee Nation to enhance classroom resources, including a $20,000 grant for an outdoor environmental lab at Memorial Middle School to provide hands-on learning opportunities.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

At a recent Tulsa Public School board meeting, TPS entered into an agreement with the Cherokee Nation to accept a grant awarded to teachers for classroom resources and instructional materials.

This will support equitable access and enhance student outcomes at Memorial Middle School, Rogers High School, and Booker T. Washington High School.

The grant provides teachers with necessary classroom resources and materials, enabling innovative and effective teaching strategies.

Here is how the grant would impact Memorial Middle School.