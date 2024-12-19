Why Doesn’t Oklahoma Have An OTA-Run Train System

Why hasn’t the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority developed a train system in the state despite having the authority to do so? Are high-speed rail costs too high, and could alternative solutions be more feasible?

By: Emory Bryan

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has been in operation for 77 years with the goal of creating and maintaining Oklahoma's turnpike systems.

Executive Director Joe Echelle spoke with News On 6 about various topics surrounding the OTA including why it hasn't invested in a high-speed rail system despite having the authority to do so.

Has the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) considered implementing train systems or parking garages?

According to Joe Echelle, Executive Director of the OTA, there are provisions in state statute that allow for the potential development of parking garages or train systems under the agency’s purview. However, these concepts have not materialized due to their immense costs and logistical challenges.

What are the challenges of building a train system between Oklahoma City and Tulsa?

Echelle explained that constructing a high-speed rail system between the two cities would cost billions of dollars. Beyond the upfront expense, the operational logistics make it difficult to justify such a project.

“In order to affect the number of vehicles that travel the Turner Turnpike, which is north of 40,000 vehicles on a weekday, you’d need to get thousands of people on a train. That’s just not feasible,” said Echelle.

Factors like frequency, ridership demand, and infrastructure costs all contribute to the challenge.





Could other forms of transportation, like buses, be more feasible?

Echelle believes there is potential for alternative solutions, such as an express bus service connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He pointed to the success of the OSU bus system, which transports students between campuses in Stillwater, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City.

“As we get the Turner Turnpike widened, I think it’s a real possibility to get an express bus service. But first, we need to address congestion by separating truck traffic from commuter lanes,” Echelle said.

To be clear, OTA wouldn't have any role in creating or maintaining a bus service, but Echelle believes the expanded turnpike would be able to facilitate one.

Why is expanding the Turner Turnpike prioritized over alternative transportation?

Echelle said the Turner Turnpike currently handles traffic effectively, but ongoing efforts to expand it to six lanes aim to improve flow and address future congestion. Echelle emphasized that widening the turnpike will allow truck traffic to remain in the outer lanes, giving commuters smoother travel options in the inner lanes.

Could parking garages still be part of OTA’s future?

While state law includes provisions for parking infrastructure, the focus for the OTA remains on improving roadways and exploring more viable transportation alternatives.

What is OTA’s overall vision for transportation in Oklahoma?

Echelle stated that a well-rounded transportation network, which includes trains, buses, and rapid transit, is essential for the state’s growing metropolitan areas. However, practical solutions like express bus services are more likely in the near term, especially as the Turner Turnpike widening progresses.