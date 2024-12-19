Where To Watch The College Football Playoffs

The 12 team College Football Playoff is here as the race for a national championship kicks off Friday night with three more games on Saturday.

By: News On 6, News 9, Jeremie Poplin

The 12 team College Football Playoff is here as the race for a national championship kicks off Friday night with three more games on Saturday. TNT will broadcast college football games for the first time since 2006, while using ESPN broadcasters for this weekends games. ESPN will be broadcasting a game from South Bend on Friday night for the first time since 1990.





FRIDAY, DEC. 20

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana 7 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Indiana continues with the best season in program history under first year coach Curt Cignetti. Notre Dame will make their 3rd playoff appearance ever, but the Irish have struggled in big games. These two teams have not played since 1991. The winner of this game will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie George





SATURDAY, DEC. 21

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU 11 a.m. available on TNT, TBS, and truTV and on Max’s B/R Sports

SMU is in after their first year playing in the ACC. This is the CFP debut for both teams this weekend. James Franklin is 4-14 against top-15 ranked teams in his coaching career.

TNT will use ESPN broadcasters for the game. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich and Tom Luginbill





No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson 3 p.m. available on TNT, TBS, and truTV and on Max’s B/R Sports

Little ol' Clemson found a way in by winning the ACC Championship over SMU. Now they can play spoiler against Texas who lost both of their biggest games this season to Georgia.

TNT will use ESPN broadcasters for the game. ESPN's Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor and Laura Rutledge





No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee 7 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee has won six of seven games for the right to go to Columbus to face Ohio State. Temps are expected to be in the low 20's for kickoff. Earlier this week Tennessee fans were able to access the Ohio State presale code for tickets and as a result, purchased thousands of tickets. Expect a lot of orange in the stands on Saturday night.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe alongside Marty Smith



