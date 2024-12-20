Share The Spirit Food Drive Looking For More Donations Before Christmas

Share the Spirit had more than 760 families in Rogers County sign up for its food drive this year, but they say it still only has about a third of the funds it needs to put this event on.

Friday, December 20th 2024, 4:21 pm

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY -

Hundreds of families are getting food for the holidays thanks to a local organization.

Many of the food items were donated by local schools and the Rogers County Bank.

"We have a lot of people struggling all the time, and if we can help them in any way, that's what we're trying to do," said Dan Delozier.

Share the Spirit says it still only has about a third of the funds it needs to put this event on. Click here for more information on how to donate.

