Which Oklahoma Restaurants & Grocery Stores Are Open On Christmas Day

Christmas Day is here and while many restaurants and locations will be closed for the holiday there are some that will still have their doors open to the public.

By: News On 6, News 9

Here are some Tulsa area locations that will be open.

Restaurants

Logan's Roadhouse will be open for Holiday Hours (actual times not listed) Roosevelt's will be open for Holiday Hours (actual times not listed) Crackerbarrel is open on Christmas Day - 473 - 2224 E Admiral Blvd. - (918) 202-8835 Black Bear Diner - 9026 E. 71st St. - (918) 459-8711 The Chalkboard - 1324 S. Main St. - (918) 582-1964 Grumpy's Tavern - 4775 S. Harvard Ave. - (918) 582-3637 India Palace - 6963 S. Lewis Ave. - (918) 492-8040 Kirin Asian and Sushi Cuisine - 8041 S. Mingo Road - (918) 893-8006 Main Street Tavern - 200 S. Main St., Broken Arrow - (918) 872-1414 Mandarin Taste - 9107 S. Sheridan Road - (918) 878-7998 Mizu Sushi & Bar - 8320 E 71st St. - (918) 449-8068 Mr. Kim's - 119 S Detroit Ave. - (918) 856-6456 The New Royal Dragon - 6528 E. 101st St. - (918) 299-1888 Red Lobster - 4525 E. 51st St. - (918) 496-3323 & 6728 S. Memorial Drive - (918) 250-5330 Saltgrass Steakhouse - 4550 E. Skelly Drive - (918) 488-8794





Grocery Stores & Convenience Stores

Reasor's: Will be open on Christmas Eve: Closing at 6 PM but closed on Christmas Day

Walgreens: Most stores are open regular hours on Christmas Day, though some pharmacies may close earlier. Confirm with your local branch​

CVS: Similar to Walgreens, CVS stores are open on Christmas Day, but some may have reduced hours. It's best to verify with your nearest location​

QuikTrip: QuikTrip is open 24/7 including Christmas Day.

Circle K: This convenience store chain remains open 24/7, including holidays​

Here are some Oklahoma City area locations that will be open.

Bricktown Brewery, 1 Remington Place, Christmas buffet beginning at 11 a.m. (405) 419-4449. The Chalkboard Kitchen & Bar - 1200 N Walker Ave., (405)898-8120. Three-course holiday meal. Flint - 15 N Robinson Ave., open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., special four-course Christmas menu, (405) 605-0657. Formosa Street Food and Bar - 427 NW 23rd St., 2 to 10 p.m., (405) 673-7338. Ramsay's Kitchen - 1336 W Memorial Road, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., (405) 497-7339. Multi-course Christmas Day menu. Saltgrass Steakhouse - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SAII Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar - 6900 N May Ave., Suite 7B, (405) 702-7244. Tellers - 120 N Robinson Ave., three-course Christmas feast. Texas de Brazil - 1901 Northwest Expressway, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., (405) 362-9200. Regular menu and holiday favorites.





Grocery Stores & Convenience Stores

