Man Crashes Truck Into QuikTrip Near 81st And Memorial

A man crashed his truck into the QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial early Wednesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

By: News On 6

-

A man crashed his truck into the QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial early Wednesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Investigators say the man got into a fight with the person in the car next to him while parked outside the convenience store.

Officers say he tried to back away from his parking spot but went forward, and crashed into the front of the store.

The man driving the truck and his passenger were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to police.

Police say the clerk inside the Quiktrip is also expected to be okay.

Investigators say the person the driver disagreed with took off when police arrived.