Grandad’s Bedtime Stories Turned Into Book For Grandkids

A grandfather from Tulsa has been delighting his grandchildren in Indiana with original bedtime stories for five years. To honor him, they published a book featuring his imaginative tales.

By: News On 6

Most nights, just before bed, Lind Wickersham—lovingly known as Grandad by his grandchildren, Rhett and Charlotte—tells stories. He doesn't read from books about kings and queens but instead spins tales straight from his imagination. From skydiving to bowling, each one is a little different, but all are meant to make his grandkids smile.

"It gives us a bond," Wickersham said.

A bond that no distance could break.

"I am very glad that he told these stories and that he still is because they are super fun and creative," Charlotte said.

To thank their granddad for his entertaining stories, the kids decided to preserve them by making a book and dedicating it to him.

"To James Lind Wickersham, AKA Grandad, the master storyteller of Gobblygoopville, whose bedtime tales have filled our nights with wonder and our dreams with adventure. This book is a tribute to the magical world you have created for us and a way to share our stories in hearts young and old. With all our love, your family."

Their grandad's creativity and silliness are on full display on every page, preserved to be passed down.

"I want them to have these stories for the future," he said. "Like, here are the stories Grandad told us. I would like them to be passed down to show them who we were."

They also have recordings of each story told by their granddad.

