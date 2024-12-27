1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting; Police Searching For Suspects

A man was injured in a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 27th Court North on Thursday evening, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m., with the man being shot two to three times in the living room of a home. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Officers called in a K-9 unit to help try and track a suspect but could not find anyone.The y say there was another person at the scene when this happened.

"There was one other individual here who was outside the house at the time of the shooting. She didn't get a great look at the shooter but hid underneath the house during the incident," said TPD Captain Matt Arnold.

The home was previously the location of a homicide that was later ruled to be self-defense. Police say right now they are looking into whether Thursday's shooting is connected to the 2023 homicide.

