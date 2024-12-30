Tulsa Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends With Crash

Monday, December 30th 2024, 5:22 pm
A Tulsa man was arrested after a pursuit with Tulsa Police ended with a crash.
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Tulsa police attempted to stop a red Chevy Tahoe pulling a trailer with an obstructed tag near 3500 S. Lewis Ave. Instead of complying, the driver sped away, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic. According to TPD, the pursuit ended when the Tahoe crashed near 5th and Lewis.
The driver, 22-year-old Price Wasson, ran away but was quickly caught. Officers said that the Tahoe and a pistol inside were both stolen.
Wasson faces several potential charges, including:
The investigation remains ongoing.
