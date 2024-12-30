Tulsa Man Arrested After Police Chase Ends With Crash

A Tulsa man, Price Wasson, 22, was arrested after leading police on a chase, crashing a stolen vehicle, and fleeing on foot.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 5:22 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man was arrested after a pursuit with Tulsa Police ended with a crash.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Tulsa police attempted to stop a red Chevy Tahoe pulling a trailer with an obstructed tag near 3500 S. Lewis Ave. Instead of complying, the driver sped away, running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic. According to TPD, the pursuit ended when the Tahoe crashed near 5th and Lewis.

The driver, 22-year-old Price Wasson, ran away but was quickly caught. Officers said that the Tahoe and a pistol inside were both stolen.

Wasson faces several potential charges, including:

  1. Possession of Stolen Property (After Former Conviction of a Felony)
  2. Eluding Police
  3. Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  4. Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
  5. Multiple traffic offenses, such as Driving with a Revoked License and No Insurance


The investigation remains ongoing.
