'Tulsa Metro Women On Fire' Unveils 2025 Calendar

The 2025 Tulsa Metro Women on Fire calendar highlights the dedication of local female firefighters, showcasing their strength and commitment while supporting Hydrants of Hope.

The 2025 Tulsa Metro Women on Fire calendar highlights the dedication and strength of female firefighters across Oklahoma. This marks the seventh edition of the calendar, created by Kendall Taylor and Alexa Reed, both of whom serve with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Each year, the calendar features women from a range of fire stations, showcasing their commitment to the fire service and highlighting their accomplishments.

The women featured in the 2025 calendar are:

Cover: Kendall Taylor (Tulsa Fire Dept., 7.5 years), Alexa Reed (Tulsa Fire Dept., 7.5 years) January: Sarah Swayze (Tahlequah Fire Dept., 2 years) February: Maryah Lowe (Turley Fire Dept., 3 years) March: Ariel Shepherd (Verdigris Fire Dept., 7 years) April: Courtney Parrett (Skiatook Fire Dept., 3 years) May: Stephanie Metzger (Okay Fire Dept., 14 years) June: Stephanie Choplin (Ripley Fire Dept., 6 years) July: Angie Retzloff (Tahlequah Fire Dept., 3.5 years) August: Summer Gerbitz (Lowery Fire Dept., 4 years) September: Onie Welsh (Whitehorn Cove Fire Dept., 8 years) October: Frankie Moran (Okay Fire Dept., 14 months) November: Sheeba Atiqi (Oak Grove Fire Dept., 3 years) December: Holly Lackey (FAIC Fire Dept., 2 years)

Image Provided By: Tulsa Metro Women On Fire

The calendar photos were shot by Kevin Camp and Brecka Deathridge. Kevin has been the photographer for the last six calendars, while this year marked Brecka’s first time collaborating with the project.

The calendar’s theme remains rooted in the celebration of female firefighters. While previous years have included motorcycle-themed shoots due to past sponsors, the focus continues to center on the fierce and talented women in firefighting.

Kendall Taylor and Alexa Reed conceived the idea for the calendar in the spring of 2018, shortly after both were hired by the Tulsa Fire Department. Their vision was to create a calendar that would shine a light on the often-overlooked contributions of women in a field traditionally dominated by men. From that idea, Tulsa Metro Women on Fire (TMWOF) was born.

﻿Image Provided By: Tulsa Metro Women On Fire

The calendar serves as more than just a visual tribute. A portion of the proceeds goes to Hydrants of Hope, a local charity that supports families battling pediatric cancer. To date, TMWOF has donated $100,000 to the organization.

Being a female firefighter presents its unique challenges, but also immense rewards. With women representing only about 9% of all firefighters nationwide, the group seeks to break down barriers while offering a supportive network for female firefighters. TMWOF also provides training opportunities and leadership development through workshops and conferences.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Metro Women On Fire

TMWOF also hosts Camp Fierce, a multi-day camp designed for girls ages 16 and up who are interested in pursuing careers in firefighting or emergency services. The camp offers hands-on training, workshops, and team-building activities, empowering the next generation of female firefighters.

For more information on the Tulsa Metro Women on Fire and to purchase the calendar, visit Tulsa Metro Women on Fire or check out the online shop. You can also follow them on Facebook at Tulsa Metro Female Firefighters and on Instagram at @tulsa_female_firefighters.