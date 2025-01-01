Scotfest Trailer Worth $85K Stolen In Broken Arrow On Christmas Day: 'Infuriating And Heartbreaking'

Scotfest faces a major setback after a $15K trailer containing $70K of essential equipment was stolen on Christmas night in Broken Arrow. Police are investigating, and the festival is seeking community support.

Scotfest, Oklahoma’s biggest Celtic festival, is asking for the community’s help after a $15,000 trailer filled with $70,000 worth of festival equipment was stolen on Christmas night.

The theft happened at Aspen Mini Storage in Broken Arrow between the evening of Dec. 25 and the early hours of Dec. 26, according to festival officials.

The trailer had scaffolding for the entrance, custom beverage bars, equipment, tools, signage, and other essentials the festival can’t run without.

“This was not just a theft; it was a betrayal of the very spirit of the season,” said Kris Morrison, deputy executive director of Scotfest. “To steal from a charity on Christmas Day, an organization that exists solely to bring joy and culture to the community, is both infuriating and heartbreaking.”

Adding to the blow, festival officials said a clerical error left the trailer and its contents uninsured.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating and asking for tips.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating this crime to bring those responsible to justice,” said Ethan Hutchins with BAPD. “We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer can contact Broken Arrow Police at 918-259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The loss comes as Scotfest is already facing financial challenges due to a venue change caused by construction at its usual location. Festival organizers say they need help now more than ever to ensure the beloved event continues.

“We’re calling on the community for help—to assist the Broken Arrow Police Department in finding our trailer and to help us recover from this devastating loss,” Morrison said.

Scotfest, a nonprofit that relies entirely on volunteers, has been a staple of Oklahoma’s cultural scene for nearly 45 years.

To recover, the organization is encouraging donations through its GoFundMe campaign and inviting the public to attend the annual Robert Burns fundraising dinner on Jan. 25 at River Spirit Casino.

