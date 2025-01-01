'Scotfest' Trailer Worth $85K Stolen On Christmas Day

Scotfest, Oklahoma’s biggest Celtic festival, is asking for the community’s help after a $15,000 trailer filled with $70,000 worth of festival equipment was stolen.

By: Eden Jones

Festival organizers say they need help now more than ever to ensure the event continues.

What is Scotfest?

For nearly 45 years, Scotfest has brought joy to thousands and supports servicemen, veterans, and local cultural events. Scotfest is a celebration of Celtic heritage with food, games, and more. It draws people from all over Green Country to Broken Arrow each year.

A Holiday Theft

On Christmas night, over $85,000 worth of Scotfest items were stolen from Aspen Mini Storage in Broken Arrow.

Police say a black 26-by-8-foot trailer contained beverage bars, fencing, banners, VIP equipment, and other essential festival materials.

What Police Know

Festival directors filed a police report. Broken Arrow Police say they have an open investigation into the theft. Police say detectives working on the case are pursuing leads. Police say this is a unique case and it's not often to have a full trailer stolen with that many valuables inside. Police say they are looking to try and get security footage from the storage facility.

“As far as anything as far as a description on a suspect or possibly a vehicle that might have helped haul the trailer off, we don’t have that at this time," said Ethan Hutchins with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

An Event in Jeopardy

Executive Director Steve Campbell says this year’s festival is now uncertain unless the equipment is found. He says they are doing a run-through of inventory, but it would be a big task to replace everything lost.

"It's just a huge cost to us and funds that we don't have, all the money that comes into the event goes into reinvesting in the event and improving it and trying to grow it,” he said.

A Call For Help

BAPD is asking for tips. Anyone with information about the stolen trailer can contact Broken Arrow Police at 918-259-8400 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The organization is inviting the public to attend the annual Robert Burns fundraising dinner on Jan. 25 at River Spirit Casino.

To donate to Scotfest, click here: Fundraiser by Heather Perryman: Support Scotfest: Overcome Devastating Theft