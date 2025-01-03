How To Prepare For Freezing Weather

With the arctic chill bringing freezing temperatures, Oklahoma residents should take steps to prevent frozen pipes, safeguard animals, and navigate potential hazards. Here's how.

By: News On 6

As freezing temperatures settle in, it’s crucial for Oklahomans to prepare their homes, protect their animals, and stay cautious to avoid cold weather-related challenges.

Here are a few ways to prepare for the cold:

Protect Your Pipes:

Drip faucets (both hot and cold) to prevent freezing. Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate pipes near exterior walls. Ensure outdoor spigots are covered and hoses are disconnected.

Keep Your Home Warm:

Maintain a minimum indoor temperature of 50°F or higher. Use space heaters safely, keeping them in well-ventilated areas, away from flammable materials.

Travel Precautions:

Ensure your car battery, tires, and fluids are in good condition for cold weather. Stay vigilant on travel conditions and potential hazards like slick spots. Exercise caution when driving on snow-covered roads.

Animal Care: