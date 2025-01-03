Human Remains Found In Broken Arrow Identified As Missing Resident

Human remains found in Broken Arrow have been identified as Eugene Kozuk, a resident reported missing in May, with no evidence of foul play in his death.

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed that human remains found last week belong to Eugene Kozuk, a resident reported missing in May 2024.

Kozuk, 46, was last seen walking away from his home during the overnight hours of May 24. His disappearance prompted widespread community support and search efforts.

On Dec. 29, 2024, officers responded to a property in the 13400 block of East 130th Street South to assist the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office in discovering human remains in a creek bed. Clothing found near the remains matched the description of what Kozuk was wearing when he disappeared.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains as those of Kozuk.

Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play in his death.

