Tulsa Music Venue 'Saint Cecilia’s Listening Room' Highlights Local Artists

Saint Cecilia's Listening Room in Tulsa offers a unique, quiet venue dedicated to showcasing folk, Americana, and jazz songwriters, with a focus on community engagement and artistic appreciation.

By: News On 6

A unique music venue in Tulsa, named after the patron saint of musicians, is creating a space for folk, Americana, and jazz songwriters to share their craft. Saint Cecilia’s Listening Room, located north of downtown, operates out of an event space at the Parish of Saint Jerome’s Old Catholic Church.

The venue is designed as a true listening room, emphasizing a quiet, reverent atmosphere where the music takes center stage. Unlike traditional bars or nightclubs, Saint Cecilia’s focuses entirely on the art of music, creating a culture of appreciation for singer-songwriters and performers.

Saint Cecilia’s opened in February 2024, hosting notable local artists, including John Moreland, Justin Bloss, and Ken Pomeroy, for its first show.

Image Provided By: Saint Cecilia's Listening Room

The venue also offers a weekly songwriter open mic night every Thursday, providing a platform for emerging artists to perform and connect with other musicians. The event is free and open to the public, further fostering a sense of community among music lovers.

Looking ahead to 2025, Saint Cecilia’s aims to expand its reach and grow its audience, striving to raise awareness about the space and its mission to celebrate music in its purest form.

For more information about upcoming events and opportunities to participate, visit Saint Cecilia’s Listening Room on social media or at SaintCeciliasTulsa.com.