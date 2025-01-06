Rogers County 911 Phone System Back Up

Monday, January 6th 2025, 10:42 am
The Rogers County 911 phone system was down on Monday morning, according to the Claremore Police Department.
Authorities say the system is back up and running.
Claremore Police say people with emergencies can now use 911 and non-emergencies can call 918-341-1212.
It is not known what made the system go down.
News On 6 will monitor the situation and provide updates when they become available.
January 6th, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
January 2nd, 2025
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025