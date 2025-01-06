Rogers County 911 Phone System Back Up

The Rogers County 911 system was down on Monday, but authorities say it is back up and running.

By: News On 6

The Rogers County 911 phone system was down on Monday morning, according to the Claremore Police Department.

Authorities say the system is back up and running.

Claremore Police say people with emergencies can now use 911 and non-emergencies can call 918-341-1212.

It is not known what made the system go down.

News On 6 will monitor the situation and provide updates when they become available.