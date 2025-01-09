Michelle Bias Shares Insights On Her Memoir, 'String Theory: A Life'

Michelle Bias, co-founder of OK, SO Tulsa Storyslam and trauma expert, releases her memoir "String Theory: A Life", with an official launch on Jan. 16 at Magic City Books.

Michelle Bias, co-founder of "OK, SO Tulsa Storyslam", intergenerational trauma expert, and life coach, is celebrating the release of her memoir, String Theory: A Life.

The book, written in prose poetry, is a deeply personal exploration of trauma and memory.

The memoir offers a series of vignette-style “postcard images” that shuffle and overlap through time. Bias’s narrative captures how memories resurface unpredictably, disconnected from chronological order, reflecting the complex ways personal and intergenerational trauma impact the body and mind. The book also delves into how trauma influences DNA, shaping life paths.

Bias spent about three years writing String Theory, evolving the work through multiple iterations, including a play. She attributes the project’s genesis to a creative writing studio she joined after the COVID-19 lockdown. Initially, the endeavor wasn’t intended to become a book, but over time, the vignettes came together as a cohesive story.

While the book has been available on Amazon since Dec. 12, the official launch event is set for Jan. 16 at Magic City Books in Tulsa. The event will feature Bias in conversation with Karl Jones, a former Penguin House editor and storyteller. The launch begins at 7 p.m. and will include a book signing.

Looking ahead, Bias has already completed her second book. Inspired by the tradition of epic poetry, it expands on themes from her first memoir, focusing on the journey of self-discovery and finding a power greater than herself.

For those interested in String Theory: A Life, copies are available at Amazon and local bookstores like Magic City Books.

Learn more at MichelleBias.com or follow her on Instagram at @MichelleBiasCoaching.