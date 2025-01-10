Man Found Dead In Vacant Tulsa Lot; 2nd Homicide Of 2025

Tulsa Police are investigating a second homicide of 2025, occurring near 1st and Utica on Friday.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have confirmed that they are investigating a homicide near 1st and Utica on Friday.

Police said the man who appears to have been homeless was found dead at 102 S Utica. Police said it looks like the man may have been beaten to death and had injuries that suggest an assault. This is the second homicide of 2025 in Tulsa.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.