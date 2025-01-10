Trash Service In Jenks Canceled Due To Weather

Trash pickup in Jenks is canceled due to the snowstorm, with services resuming once conditions are safe, officials announced.

Friday, January 10th 2025, 9:15 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Trash pickup in Jenks has been canceled due to the weather.

Officials with the City of Jenks said that because of the snowstorm impacting Northeast Oklahoma, American Waste Control is operating under limited services:

Trash pickup is canceled for Friday and Saturday. American Waste Control is asking residential customers to leave their carts curbside so their crews can pick them up as soon as it is safe to do so.

