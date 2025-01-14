Man On Lifetime Suspended Sentence For Murder Charged With Robbery, Gun Possession As A Felon

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 5:35 pm
A man who has served time for murder and who is on a lifetime suspended sentence is now charged with robbery and having a gun as a felon.
Tulsa Police said Christopher Barrett, 40, pointed a gun at a victim and made them leave his car behind, then gave the victim a ride home.
Police caught Barrett in the victim's stolen car a couple of days later and he told police, the victim had willingly handed over the car title.
Records show Barrett has a long criminal history including a conviction for second-degree murder in 2002.
