Man On Lifetime Suspended Sentence For Murder Charged With Robbery, Gun Possession As A Felon

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 5:35 pm

By: News On 6


A man who has served time for murder and who is on a lifetime suspended sentence is now charged with robbery and having a gun as a felon.

Tulsa Police said Christopher Barrett, 40, pointed a gun at a victim and made them leave his car behind, then gave the victim a ride home.

Police caught Barrett in the victim's stolen car a couple of days later and he told police, the victim had willingly handed over the car title.

Records show Barrett has a long criminal history including a conviction for second-degree murder in 2002.

