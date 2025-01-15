How does Oklahoma's juvenile justice system work? Here's what to know.

How does Oklahoma's juvenile justice system work? Attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson provides an overview of the classifications, court processes, and outcomes juveniles may face.

By: Dave Davis

Attorney Lashandra Peoples-Johnson provided an overview of how the justice system addresses crimes committed by minors in Oklahoma, outlining classifications, court processes, and potential outcomes.

Classifications of Juvenile Offenses

Juvenile cases are categorized into three levels based on the nature of the offense and the offender's age:

Juvenile Delinquent: This classification typically applies to younger minors, often under age 15, who commit lower-level offenses such as petty larceny or public intoxication. Youthful Offender: Minors aged 15 to 17 accused of more serious crimes, such as second-degree murder or armed robbery, fall under this category. Charged as an Adult: Minors as young as 13 can be charged as adults for severe offenses like first-degree murder, though this typically applies to those over age 15.

Court Settings for Juvenile Cases

Court proceedings depend on the classification:

Juvenile Delinquents: Cases are handled at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Youthful Offenders: Proceedings occur at either the Tulsa County Courthouse or the Tulsa Municipal Courthouse.

Steps in the Juvenile Justice Process

Peoples-Johnson outlined the four primary stages of juvenile cases:

Arrest: Law enforcement may arrest minors suspected of committing a crime. Detention: Minors may be held in a juvenile detention facility until a hearing determines whether they can be released to a parent or guardian or should remain detained. Adjudication: A judge hears the case, which is equivalent to a trial for adults, and determines the juvenile’s guilt or innocence. Disposition: The judge decides on rehabilitation or punishment, tailored to the juvenile’s circumstances.

Privacy in Juvenile Records

Court records for juvenile delinquents are not publicly accessible. However, records for youthful offenders may be viewed online.

Punishments for Juvenile Offenses

Punishments vary based on the classification:

Juvenile Delinquents: May face fines, probation, community service, or detention in a juvenile facility. Rehabilitation is the primary goal. Youthful Offenders: Held in juvenile detention centers with opportunities for rehabilitation. Successful rehabilitation may lead to release by age 21. If rehabilitation fails, they may be transferred to an adult facility at age 18 or 20 to complete their sentence.

Appeals in Juvenile Cases

Classification decisions can be appealed. If a guardian believes a minor has been classified too harshly, they can hire an attorney to file a motion. A hearing will be held, and a judge will decide whether to adjust the classification. Similarly, prosecutors can seek a higher classification for a minor. Appeals may escalate to higher courts if necessary.