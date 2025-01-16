Victory Christian teacher devotes 26 years to helping homeless with blankets, food, and kindness

Mike Doudican has assisted the homeless in Tulsa for 26 years by providing food, blankets, and support.

By: Ryan Gillin

For 26 years, Mike Doudican has done ‘Something Good’ to help the homeless. From blankets to birthday cakes, he makes sure everyone has what they need.

Why did you start helping the homeless?

"One day I decided I was going to get the youth together and take the food downtown to people living in homelessness and I was right across from the bus station at Fourth and Detroit,” Doudican said. “There was a lady sitting at a bench and I asked her, 'Do you want any food?' She said no but asked me if I had any blankets. It was one of those deals where I didn't have any blankets, and I went home that night, and I could not get her out of my mind."

The Victory Christian teacher collects donations and packs them in bags to hand out in areas around downtown. He shares updates on his Facebook to show how these supplies can make a difference.

Do you have a message you share with the people you meet?

“It's you are valuable, and you are important, and I don't think a lot of people hear that,” Doudican said. “They might hear it, but they might not hear it with their heart. I pray that anytime anyone leaves, I pray that they hear that and see that out of me."

How can I donate to the cause?

To donate, you can message Doudican on Facebook.

