Canoo Inc. files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy amid financial struggles, ending operations

Electric vehicle company Canoo has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, citing an inability to secure federal loans or foreign investment.

Canoo Inc., the electric vehicle startup that came to the state in 2021 and had facilities in Oklahoma City and Pryor announced Friday it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The company said it could no longer sustain operations after failing to secure federal loans or attract foreign investors.

"Despite being American-made, successfully delivering to such esteemed organizations as NASA, the Department of Defense (“DOD”), The United States Postal Service (“USPS”), the State of Oklahoma and having agreements with Walmart and others, Canoo has unfortunately been unable to secure financial support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Loan Program Office. Recently, the company’s executives were in discussions with foreign sources of capital. In light of the fact that these efforts were unsuccessful, the Board has made the difficult decision to file for insolvency."

The court-appointed trustee will now oversee the liquidation of Canoo’s remaining assets.

The bankruptcy filing follows a series of financial setbacks, including multiple rounds of furloughs.

Just last month, dozens of workers at Canoo’s Oklahoma City facility were furloughed unexpectedly.

Canoo made headlines in its early years for delivering a small fleet of electric vehicles to high-profile clients, including the U.S. Postal Service and NASA.

However, its plans to scale operations and expand production were hampered by ongoing funding challenges.

The company’s closure marks a disappointing chapter for Oklahoma’s push to attract innovative industries, as state officials had expressed high hopes for the EV maker’s impact on local job creation and economic growth.