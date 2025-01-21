1 dead, 2 injured in Pittsburg Co. crash

Monday, January 20th 2025, 7:38 pm
A person is dead and two are injured following a crash on Sunday in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says the crash happened just before just before 7 p.m. about half a mile from Kiowa.
There were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to OHP.
OHP says Elvis Arellano, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pedro Diez, 24, and Carlos Aldana, 19, are both in the hospital. Diez is in stable condition and Aldana is in critical condition.
OHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
