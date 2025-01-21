1 dead, 2 injured in Pittsburg Co. crash

A person is dead and two are injured following a crash on Sunday in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, January 20th 2025, 7:38 pm

By: News On 6


PITTSBURG CO., Okla. -

A person is dead and two are injured following a crash on Sunday in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened just before just before 7 p.m. about half a mile from Kiowa.

There were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

OHP says Elvis Arellano, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pedro Diez, 24, and Carlos Aldana, 19, are both in the hospital. Diez is in stable condition and Aldana is in critical condition.

OHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 20th, 2025

December 31st, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

January 22nd, 2025

January 22nd, 2025

January 22nd, 2025

January 22nd, 2025