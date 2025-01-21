Greenhouse fire damages structures in Tulsa

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 5:32 am
Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire near 47th Street and Evanston Avenue late Monday night.
The blaze, reported around 11:30 p.m., started in a greenhouse where a propane heater was being used, according to investigators.
The fire spread from the greenhouse to a nearby metal building and caused minor damage to an attached garage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
