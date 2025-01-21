Greenhouse fire damages structures in Tulsa

A fire caused by a propane heater in a Tulsa greenhouse spread to nearby structures, causing damage but no injuries.

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 5:32 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire near 47th Street and Evanston Avenue late Monday night.

The blaze, reported around 11:30 p.m., started in a greenhouse where a propane heater was being used, according to investigators.

The fire spread from the greenhouse to a nearby metal building and caused minor damage to an attached garage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
