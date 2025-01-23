What are Axolotls? Salamanders rising as popular exotic pets

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch: Axolotls, critically endangered salamanders known for their unique features and interactive behavior, are rising in popularity as exotic pets, with stores like Axolotls Tulsa providing education and resources for responsible ownership.

By: Alyssa Miller

Axolotls, often called "water dogs," are a unique species of salamander gaining popularity among exotic pet enthusiasts.

Unlike most amphibians, these creatures retain their larval features throughout their lives, including external gills and a charming, perpetual smile.

Native to lakes in Mexico, they are critically endangered in the wild due to habitat loss and pollution, making their preservation in captivity even more significant.

Why They're Popular

Axolotls have become household names thanks to their appearances in video games like Minecraft and social media platforms showcasing their cute, engaging behavior.

They are interactive pets that respond to human presence, often swimming to the edge of their tanks to "greet" their owners.

This level of engagement, combined with their low-maintenance care, makes them appealing to families and first-time exotic pet owners.

Touch Tanks and Interaction

At Axolotls Tulsa, visitors have the opportunity to interact with these creatures in a special touch tank.

The store emphasizes proper handling techniques to ensure the axolotls are not stressed during interactions.

Gentle touches are encouraged, and staff guide visitors on how to safely engage with the animals.

Caring for Axolotls

Owning an axolotl requires setting up a suitable habitat. Axolotls need a tank with proper filtration, temperature control, and a clean substrate.

Axolotls Tulsa provides new owners with all the necessary equipment and guidance to create an optimal environment.

The store also educates customers on feeding, water quality, and other care essentials to ensure the long-term health of their new pets.

Where to Find Them

Axolotls are available at specialized stores like Axolotls Tulsa, located at 9238 S. Sheridan Road. They are open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

They provide everything from starter kits to detailed care instructions, making the process less daunting for first-time owners.

For more information, visit AxolotlsTulsa.com.