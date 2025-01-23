Traffic stop turns into Tulsa Police pursuit; Shots fired by officers

A traffic stop in Tulsa escalated to shots fired after a suspect pulled a gun on Thursday; police pursued the suspect, but he was able to get away from the scene.

By: Ryan Gillin

Police are looking for a man after a traffic stop escalated into shots being fired and a pursuit.

A Tulsa officer pulled over a man, who then pulled a gun and officers fired shots. The driver then took off.

Jesus Arellano and his family were on the way to the library when they noticed the on-ramp near I-44 and Union had been blocked by police. He says it was shocking to see shots being fired and the man speeding away in his truck.

Video shows shots being fired by police after Tulsa police say the man pulled a gun during a traffic stop and then led officers on a pursuit.

Arellano says he was shocked to see this near his house.

"It was honestly unbelievable," he said. "We were on the way to the library, like you don't expect to see something like that on the way to anywhere."

Police say the man got into his truck and took off, leading officers on a pursuit toward Sand Springs.

Mark Whitetree was watching TV when he heard the gunshots and ran outside to see the man getting into his truck.

"I saw a girl running right there, the truck was still out there, and the cops were still behind him. She was running this way, there were cops all over in the woods, and she came back this way and one of the cops nabbed her. The guy who was driving the truck, I saw him come out of the woods over here by the on-ramp. He turned around, got in his truck and hauled," said Whitetree.

Police took the woman in for questioning. She was a passenger.

Arellano says he's just glad he and his family are safe.

"I am glad nobody else got hurt — us, other people, and the officers themselves too," he said.

Officers are checking other cameras from around the area and will be talking to the district attorney about what charges could be filed.

Tulsa police say the man told them he considers himself a sovereign citizen and doesn’t believe he has to abide by any city or state laws.