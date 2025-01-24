Baby born at QuikTrip celebrates first birthday

A baby born in the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station during winter weather is celebrating his first birthday.

Thursday, January 23rd 2025, 6:34 pm

By: News On 6


Rowan Manuel was born in the parking lot of the QuikTrip near 11th and Highway 169 one year ago.

Related: Couple Welcomes Baby Into World In Tulsa Gas Station Parking Lot

His parents, Landon and Robyn, pulled over there on the way to the hospital because the roads were icy.

They dressed him up in a QuikTrip themed outfit for his birthday.
