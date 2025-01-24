Bartlesville Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Killing Dewey Couple

Lucas Anthony Walker, 22, was sentenced to 35 years for murdering a Dewey couple, Deborah and Larry Dutton, in January 2023.

By: David Prock

A 22-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murders of a Washington County couple.

Lucas Anthony Walker was sentenced to 420 months for two counts of second-degree murder in Indian Country. Walker will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

In January 2023, Washington County Sheriff’s discovered the bodies of Deborah and Larry Dutton buried in a shallow grave in their backyard. Authorities said Walker confessed to shooting and stabbing Deborah and stabbing Larry to death.

Walker will remain in custody pending his transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The victim's granddaughter Heidi Dutton, who was 17 at the time, was also charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of desecration of a corpse, and conspiracy.

